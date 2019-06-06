Hudson gave up one run on five hits and four walks while striking out three over 6.1 innings in Thursday's no-decision against the Reds.

Hudson cruised through the first three innings before allowing his only run on a sacrifice fly to left field in the fourth. The 24-year-old right-hander has been rock solid recently, holding opposing teams to two or fewer runs in each of his last four outings. He owns a 3.70 ERA with a 45:31 K:BB over 65.2 frames following Thursday's quality start.