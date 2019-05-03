Hudson (2-2) allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks while striking out seven across six innings but took the loss Thursday against the Nationals.

Hudson turned in his first quality start and longest outing of the season, holding the Nationals without an extra-base hit in the process. He also struck out a season-best seven batters on the strength of 16 called strikes and 15 swinging strikes. On the whole he hasn't been particularly impressive, compiling a 4.80 ERA and and 1.73 WHIP across 30 innings while posting a 26:15 K:BB.