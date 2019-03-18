Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Turns in strong start
Hudson allowed four hits and a walk while striking out eight across five innings Monday against the Phillies.
Hudson is locked in a battle for the final rotation spot in St. Louis and continued his strong spring showing on Monday. He has now allowed only three runs in 15.2 innings of work this spring, backed up by a strong 17:4 K/BB.
