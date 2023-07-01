Hudson was recalled from Triple-A Memphis to serve as the 27th man for Saturday's doubleheader versus the Yankees.

Hudson has endured some mixed results over seven outings since returning from a neck injury, posting a 6.37 ERA, 1.79 WHIP and 26:12 K:BB for Memphis in that span. The right-hander will likely work out of the bullpen Saturday, as Jack Flaherty and Matthew Liberatore are set to start the two games.