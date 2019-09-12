Hudson (15-7) was charged with the loss against the Rockies on Wednesday, allowing two runs on four hits and five walks while striking out seven across six innings.

Despite the loss, Hudson turned in a quality start at homer-happy Coors Field, although his five free passes allowed tied a season-high. The right-hander held the Rockies to one run until the fifth inning, when Ian Desmond took him deep with a solo homer. The long ball was just the second given up by Hudson over his last 45 innings pitched. The 24-year-old will look to remain in the win column as he brings a 3.38 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 121:75 into a Monday matchup against the Nationals.