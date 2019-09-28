Hudson pitched five scoreless innings Friday, allowing two hits and five walks while striking out 10 in the no-decision versus the Cubs.

Five walks is a bit much -- Friday is the third time Hudson has issued that many free passes this year. It's also the first time he's recorded double-digit punchouts in a game. For the year, Hudson will likely end the regular season with a 3.35 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 136 strikeouts in 174.2 innings while earning a 16-7 record.