Hudson will be available out of the bullpen for the first and second games of the National League Division Series, Jim Hayes of FOX Sports Midwest reports.

With Miles Mikolas and Jack Flaherty expected to start the first two games of the NLDS for the Cardinals, Hudson will be ready to provide relief should either of the starters struggle early. Hudson was effective in September, recording a 2.33 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 27 innings pitched over five starts. The 25-year-old struggled to limit base runners during that time, allowing 18 walks and 15 hits, but his ability to limit run production could prove useful for St. Louis against the potent Braves lineup.