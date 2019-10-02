Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Will be ready in bullpen
Hudson will be available out of the bullpen for the first and second games of the National League Division Series, Jim Hayes of FOX Sports Midwest reports.
With Miles Mikolas and Jack Flaherty expected to start the first two games of the NLDS for the Cardinals, Hudson will be ready to provide relief should either of the starters struggle early. Hudson was effective in September, recording a 2.33 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 27 innings pitched over five starts. The 25-year-old struggled to limit base runners during that time, allowing 18 walks and 15 hits, but his ability to limit run production could prove useful for St. Louis against the potent Braves lineup.
More News
-
Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Wildly effective Friday•
-
Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Strikes out two in no-decision•
-
Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Goes seven strong innings•
-
Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Walks five in loss•
-
Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Six shutout innings•
-
Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Improves to 14-6•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Recapping Scott's Tout Wars failure
He thought he had it this year, but it wasn't to be. Scott White explores what went wrong for...
-
32 things you missed because football
Fantasy Football has a way of luring away otherwise dedicated Fantasy Baseballers, causing...
-
Early outfield rankings for 2020
The top five picks in most every 2020 draft figure to be outfielders, but how does the position...
-
Early shortstop rankings for 2020
Shortstop just seems to get better and better, and it's now a position where you're likely...
-
Early third base rankings for 2020
In the juiced ball era, every position is deep. But none is as deep as third base, where revealing...
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...