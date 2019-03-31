Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Will have next start skipped
Hudson will have his next start skipped and instead pitch out of the bullpen, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Hudson was beaten up by the Brewers in his first start of the season, surrendering three earned runs in just 4.1 innings of work. As a result, and thanks to the Cardinals having three days off in the next 14 days, Hudson won't take his next turn in the rotation. That will leave Miles Mikolas, Jack Flaherty, Michael Wacha, and Adam Wainwright as the four members of the team's rotation in the short-term.
