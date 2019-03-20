Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Will make team in some capacity
Hudson is expected to break camp with the Cardinals as either a starter or a reliever, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Hudson and John Gant are batting for the Cardinals' final rotation spot, but the loser is expected to make the team in a long-relief role. Hudson would have the edge based on spring stats, as he owns a 1.72 ERA and a 17:4 K:BB in 15.2 frames.
