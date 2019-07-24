Hudson (10-4) allowed three runs on six hits with three walks and five strikeouts across 6.1 innings while earning a victory against the Pirates on Tuesday.

The Pirates scored three runs before Hudson recorded an out Tuesday, but then that's all the runs the Cardinals pitching staff yielded. Hudson has won four straight starts, and although his ERA has increased during the winning streak, he still owns a 3.61 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 81 strikeouts in 109.2 innings this season. Hudson will be on the mound next at home against the Astros on Sunday.