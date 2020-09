Hudson's X-rays came back negative after exiting Thursday night's game against the Pirates due to right elbow soreness, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Hudson has received good news so far, though he'll likely be re-evaluated within the next few days to determine his status moving forward. His absence would be a big blow for the Cardinals, as he owns a 2.92 ERA and 0.97 WHIP with 31 strikeouts over 37 frames so far this year.