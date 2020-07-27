Hudson (0-1) allowed four runs across 4.1 innings Sunday, striking out four batters and taking the loss against the Pirates. He walked one batter and gave up seven hits.

Hudson kept Pittsburgh's bats quiet for three innings but allowed homers to Colin Moran and Jose Osuna in the fourth inning. He coughed up one more run on a Josh Bell sacrifice fly in the fifth before being lifted from the game. Hudson will look for better results in Milwaukee against the Brewers next weekend.