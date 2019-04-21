Hudson (1-1) allowed three runs on five hits and two walks, earning the win over the Mets on Sunday. He struck out five and gave up three home runs.

On the bright side, all the homers off Hudson were solo shots. The Mets would hit four solo homers on the day. The right-handed rookie has given up eight home runs in just 18.1 innings alongside a 5.89 ERA and 18:12 K:BB. He'll have an easier matchup against the Reds on Saturday but isn't a reliable fantasy option right now.