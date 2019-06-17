Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Yields three runs in no-decision
Hudson allowed three runs on eight hits with three strikeouts and three walks across six innings during a no-decision against the Mets on Sunday.
The Cardinals and Mets went back and forth early in this one, but the game was tied when Hudson departed. Hudson allowed three runs in the first three innings, but he settled down to face just one over the minimum during his final three frames. Hudson is now 5-3 with a 3.55 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 54 strikeouts in 78.2 innings this season. He is scheduled to pitch next against the Angels at home Friday.
