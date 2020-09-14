The Cardinals recalled Ponce de Leon from their alternate training site ahead of their doubleheader Monday in Milwaukee.

Kwang Hyun Kim (elbow) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and will start the first game of the twin bill, while Ponce de Leon takes the hill in the nightcap for his sixth start of 2020. The Cardinals are designating Ponce de Leon as their 29th man for the doubleheader, so he'll likely be sent back to the alternate site following his start. Over 15.2 innings with the big club this season, Ponce de Leon has allowed 13 earned runs on 15 hits and 15 walks while striking out 21.