Ponce de Leon pitched 5.1 innings of relief in Saturday's 12-2 loss to the Padres, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out nine.

Ponce de Leon came into the game with the Cardinals down 7-1, and they never mustered enough offense to get the 27-year-old in position for a decision. It's the first relief appearance of the season for the right-hander, who now has a 2.66 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 25 strikeouts through 20.1 innings. He's expected to be used as a reliever while in the big leagues, but he may draw the occasional spot start if manager Mike Shildt needs to rest one of his starters.