Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Allows four runs in relief
Ponce de Leon pitched 5.1 innings of relief in Saturday's 12-2 loss to the Padres, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out nine.
Ponce de Leon came into the game with the Cardinals down 7-1, and they never mustered enough offense to get the 27-year-old in position for a decision. It's the first relief appearance of the season for the right-hander, who now has a 2.66 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 25 strikeouts through 20.1 innings. He's expected to be used as a reliever while in the big leagues, but he may draw the occasional spot start if manager Mike Shildt needs to rest one of his starters.
More News
-
Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Recalled from Memhpis•
-
Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Returned to minors•
-
Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Fires six scoreless innings•
-
Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Confirmed as Wednesday's starter•
-
Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Could make another start•
-
Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: No-decision against Mets•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Get Gray
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.
-
Week 15 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Hiura gets the call
Big day for prospects, with Keston Hiura, Brendan McKay reportedly on their way to the majors....
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...