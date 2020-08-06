Ponce de Leon will start Friday's game against the Cubs, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
In the Cardinals' first game back on the field since their long layoff, Ponce de Leon will take the mound since he was the most recent starter to pitch. In order to preserve the pitching staff's long-term health, manager Mike Shildt elected to push Jack Flaherty's start back to Sunday or Monday. Ponce de Leon has made two appearances (one start) for St. Louis to begin the season, allowing three runs on two hits and three walks while striking out eight over four innings.
