The Cardinals added Ponce de Leon to their 28-man roster Wednesday ahead of the team's wild-card series with the Padres, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Ponce de Leon is slated to work in long relief for the Cardinals, who have already announced their starters for the three-game series (Kwang Hyun Kim, Adam Wainwright and Jack Flaherty). After struggling with his control through much of August, Ponce de Leon settled into a groove in September, posting a 3.15 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 28:6 K:BB in 20 innings across his four appearances.
