Ponce de Leon (shoulder) has been assigned to Triple-A Memphis to begin a rehab assignment, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Ponce de Leon has been dealing with right shoulder inflammation for two weeks, but his rehab assignment signals that he's nearing his return to the major-league roster. Since Ponce de Leon has moved to the bullpen following his start in his season debut, he's unlikely to require much time to build up with Triple-A Memphis.