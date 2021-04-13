Ponce de Leon will pitch out of the bullpen going forward and will be available in that role Tuesday against the Nationals, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Ponce de Leon can't really complain about the move, as he owns an 11.37 ERA, 2.21 WHIP and a 3:5 K:BB through two starts. He pitched most recently Sunday against the Brewers, lasting just 1.1 innings, so he should be ready to pitch again soon. Kwang Hyun Kim (back) will return to the starting rotation Saturday against the Phillies.