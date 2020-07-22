Ponce de Leon felt what was described as a slight spasm in his neck/shoulder area while pitching in Sunday's intrasquad game, but he remained in the contest and the issue isn't expected to limit him moving forward, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

The versatile right-hander allowed a two-run home run to Justin Williams during his outing, but he appeared to be no worse for wear with respect to the physical issue after a mound visit from manager Mike Shildt, pitching coach Mike Maddux and head trainer Adam Olsen. Ponce de Leon is expected to begin the season filling what could be multiple bullpen roles, and Rob Rains of STLSportsPage.com reports Shildt officially confirmed Monday the 28-year-old will be on the Opening Day roster.