Ponce de Leon was called up to serve as the 29th man for Tuesday's doubleheader against the Twins.

Ponce de Leon is expected to start the nightcap. He's struggled in four starts and one relief appearance this season, posting a 7.82 ERA and a 1.89 WHIP in 12.2 innings. He's walked far too many batters, recording a 21.9 percent walk rate.