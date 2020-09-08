Ponce de Leon was called up to serve as the 29th man for Tuesday's doubleheader against the Twins.
Ponce de Leon is expected to start the nightcap. He's struggled in four starts and one relief appearance this season, posting a 7.82 ERA and a 1.89 WHIP in 12.2 innings. He's walked far too many batters, recording a 21.9 percent walk rate.
More News
-
Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Likely starting Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Sent down by Cardinals•
-
Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Can't escape first inning•
-
Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Struggles with control•
-
Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Struggles in start•
-
Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Starting Tuesday•