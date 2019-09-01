Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Called up for doubleheader start
The Cardinals recalled Ponce de Leon ahead of his scheduled start in the second game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Reds.
Ponce de Leon will only be in line for a spot start this weekend, but a strong showing versus Cincinnati may convince manager Mike Shildt to give the right-hander another look in the rotation at some point later in September. The Cardinals' current No. 5 starter, Michael Wacha, tossed seven quality frames in one end of a doubleheader Saturday but has otherwise underwhelmed lately, posting a 5.71 ERA and 1.62 WHIP across his prior four outings.
