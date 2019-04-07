Ponce de Leon is a likely candidate to be called up from Triple-A Memphis when the Cardinals announce roster moves Sunday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The right-hander is due to start for the Redbirds on Sunday, but he may get the call to the big-league club instead. Alex Reyes was optioned to Triple-A on Saturday after another rough outing, which leaves the Cardinals with just 13 pitchers for the moment. Ponce de Leon was solid in his first exposure to big-league hitters in 2018, generating a 2.73 ERA and 1.12 WHIP across 11 appearances, including four starts. He'd project for a relief role for the time being if he does indeed get summoned to the majors, although his extensive starting experience would certainly make him a candidate to fill in on the rotation if necessary.