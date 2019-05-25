Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Candidate to start Wednesday
Ponce de Leon is a candidate to start Wednesday's game in Philadelphia, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
With Michael Wacha getting demoted to the bullpen, the Cardinals will need to summon a starter from Triple-A. Per Langosch, it will either be Ponce de Leon or Jake Woodford. Ponce de Leon is on the 40-man roster, while Woodford is not, but Woodford could make that start on normal rest while Ponce de Leon would be making the start on six days rest. Neither pitcher projects to be a major fantasy asset. Ponce de Leon has a 4.68 FIP, 1.45 WHIP and 37:22 K:BB in 41.1 innings at Triple-A. Alex Reyes (finger) still hasn't been cleared to hit at Triple-A and Austin Gomber (biceps) isn't expected to come off the minor-league injured list until next weekend. Both Reyes and Gomber are better long-term rotation options, so one could displace whoever makes the start Wednesday in short order.
