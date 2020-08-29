Ponce de Leon gave up four runs on two hits and four walks in two-thirds of an inning to take the loss Friday versus Cleveland. He struck out none.

Ponce de Leon's outing was done early, as Franmil Reyes bashed a three-run homer to give Cleveland a 4-0 lead. Ponce de Leon walked two of the next three batters before exiting the contest. The poor outing raised his ERA to 7.82 and his WHIP to 1.89. The 28-year-old has a 17:14 K:BB across 12.2 innings this season. His next start is expected to come Wednesday versus the Reds.