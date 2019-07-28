Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Chased early again
Ponce de Leon (1-1) took the loss Saturday, coughing up five runs on three hits and four walks over 2.1 innings as the Cardinals fell 8-2 to the Astros. He didn't strike out a batter.
The bulk of the damage came once he'd left the game, as the right-hander hit the showers after loading the bases in the third inning only to watch Michael Wacha serve up a grand slam to Carlos Correa. Ponce de Leon now sports a 3.76 ERA and 44:21 K:BB through 40.2 innings, but if the Cards add reinforcements at the trade deadline, he's a likely candidate to lose his spot in the rotation.
More News
-
Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Lasts only three frames•
-
Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Yields four runs in no-decision•
-
Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Remaining in starting rotation•
-
Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Strong in spot start•
-
Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Set for spot start•
-
Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Pitching well in long-relief role•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Acuna Jr. up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 19 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 19 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Hot-hand pitchers like Reynaldo Lopez and Brad Keller are in line for two starts at the right...
-
Week 19 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The upcoming trade deadline makes for a chaotic Week 19, and the crop of sleeper hitters is...
-
Waivers, winners, losers: Gallo hurt
Who can you find to replace Joey Gallo's power production? Do the Dodgers have a new catcher?...
-
Replacing Rays ace Blake Snell
Blake Snell's season might be over, at least in Fantasy. Here are some options for those attempting...