Ponce de Leon (1-1) took the loss Saturday, coughing up five runs on three hits and four walks over 2.1 innings as the Cardinals fell 8-2 to the Astros. He didn't strike out a batter.

The bulk of the damage came once he'd left the game, as the right-hander hit the showers after loading the bases in the third inning only to watch Michael Wacha serve up a grand slam to Carlos Correa. Ponce de Leon now sports a 3.76 ERA and 44:21 K:BB through 40.2 innings, but if the Cards add reinforcements at the trade deadline, he's a likely candidate to lose his spot in the rotation.