Updating a previous report. Ponce de Leon will start Tuesday's game against the Brewers in place of Michael Wacha (knee), Joe Harris of MLB.com reports.

The feeling earlier in the day was Ponce de Leon would get the call, and this report officially confirms it. The right-hander struggled this spring to the tune of an 8.80 ERA in five appearances, but he's generated a 2-0 record and 3.24 ERA across his first three starts with Triple-A Memphis.