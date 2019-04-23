Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Confirmed starter Tuesday
Updating a previous report. Ponce de Leon will start Tuesday's game against the Brewers in place of Michael Wacha (knee), Joe Harris of MLB.com reports.
The feeling earlier in the day was Ponce de Leon would get the call, and this report officially confirms it. The right-hander struggled this spring to the tune of an 8.80 ERA in five appearances, but he's generated a 2-0 record and 3.24 ERA across his first three starts with Triple-A Memphis.
More News
-
Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: May make spot start•
-
Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Candidate for callup•
-
Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Still has outside shot at rotation•
-
Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Out of running for rotation spot•
-
Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Working on developing curve•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball pitching rankings, Wk 5
William Dubiel is a 15-year Fantasy baseball veteran
-
FBT Podcast: Stop doubting them?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew takes on three April stars we should stop doubting,...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Injury replacements
If you made it through a weekend filled with injuries unscathed, consider yourself lucky. If...
-
Week 5 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 5 doesn't offer many high-end two-start pitchers, which is excellent news for those seeking...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
Vladimir Guerrero may or may not be of any use in Week 5, but Scott White offers 10 widely...