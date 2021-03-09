Ponce de Leon, who has a chance to win the No. 5 role in the starting rotation, allowed an earned run on three hits and a walk over two innings during a Grapefruit League tie with the Marlins on Monday. He struck out four.

While he's yet to open a game in either of his first two Grapefruit League turns, Ponce de Leon has essentially logged an early-spring starters workload with his pair of two-inning appearances. Despite giving up consecutive two-baggers Monday, the 29-year-old has pitched well overall and owns a 2.25 ERA over his four-inning spring resume thus far.