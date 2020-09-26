Ponce de Leon (1-3) picked up the win in the second game of Friday's doubleheader against the Brewers, allowing one run on one hit and two walks over six innings during a 9-1 rout by the Cardinals. He struck out six.

The right-hander appeared headed for a seven-inning no-hitter before Orlando Arcia led off the bottom of the sixth with a solo shot. Ponce de Leon finished his evening having thrown 99 pitches (60 strikes), and his strong work in September -- 3.15 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 28:6 K:BB in 20 innings over four starts -- may have been enough to secure a job in the rotation during the playoffs, should the Cards hold onto their spot over the final games of the regular season.