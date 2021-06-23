Ponce de Leon was removed from Tuesday's game at Detroit with right shoulder discomfort, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
The right-hander recorded an out and allowed a hit, which eventually came around to score, before exiting with the injury. Ponce de Leon spent over three weeks on the injured list with a similar injury in May, and it appears that issue has resurfaced.
