Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Dominant in relief
Ponce de Leon fired three scoreless innings in a Grapefruit League loss to the Mets on Friday, allowing two hits while recording four strikeouts.
The right-hander encouragingly refrained from allowing any free passes, a particularly gratifying aspect for Ponce de Leon considering how hard he worked on his command during the offseason. Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports Ponce de Leon utilized his high fastball and curveball with effectiveness during the outing while also experimenting with a new grip on his slider that he picked up from teammate Austin Gomber. Ponce de Leon remains a candidate for one of two rotation spots, but manager Mike Shildt envisions the 28-year-old fitting in seamlessly almost anywhere on the staff. "He can make a real impact because his stuff is really good," Shildt said. "He's got multiple weapons that the eye test will tell you and the measurables will tell you that are real weapons."
