Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Dominating down on farm
Ponce de Leon has fired 11 scoreless innings during which he's generated a 19:3 K:BB over his first two outings since returning to Triple-A Memphis on July 31.
As his numbers corroborate, the right-hander has been dominant since his return. but manager Mike Shildt is still looking to see more, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. The Cardinals' skipper emphasized that he needs to see Ponce de Leon string together a longer stretch of similar starts before he's considered for a return to the big-league club, but the 27-year-old is certainly off to a good start in that regard.
More News
-
Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Shuttled back to minors•
-
Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Loses starting gig•
-
Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Chased early again•
-
Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Lasts only three frames•
-
Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Yields four runs in no-decision•
-
Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Remaining in starting rotation•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates some two-start sleeper possibilities, but there...
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Urshela, Tauchman unstoppable
Gio Urshela and Mike Tauchman have come out of nowhere to pay big dividends in Fantasy. Scott...
-
Prospects: Lux's path, Allard's chances
While Gavin Lux continues to make a mockery of Triple-A, the Dodgers suddenly find themselves...
-
Waivers: Foltynewicz, Lamet make case
Two pitchers of past interest to Fantasy players are making a case to be added again while...