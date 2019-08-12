Ponce de Leon has fired 11 scoreless innings during which he's generated a 19:3 K:BB over his first two outings since returning to Triple-A Memphis on July 31.

As his numbers corroborate, the right-hander has been dominant since his return. but manager Mike Shildt is still looking to see more, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. The Cardinals' skipper emphasized that he needs to see Ponce de Leon string together a longer stretch of similar starts before he's considered for a return to the big-league club, but the 27-year-old is certainly off to a good start in that regard.