Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Excels in spring play
Ponce de Leon, who posted an 0.69 ERA across four Grapefruit League games before spring training was suspended, has already proven worthy of an Opening Day roster spot, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Ponce de Leon entered camp with a strong chance at sticking past final cuts, considering he's already proven capable of thriving at the big-league level by posting a 3.31 ERA and recording 83 strikeouts across 81.2 innings over his first pair of stints with the Cardinals. Solid as those numbers are, Ponce de Leon was that much more impressive this spring across his 13 innings, and the fact he's proven capable of transitioning seamlessly from reliever to spot starter when needed makes him a particularly valuable asset for manager Mike Shildt.
More News
-
Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Dominates in extended appearance•
-
Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Dominant in relief•
-
Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Tweaks delivery in offseason•
-
Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Makes NLDS roster•
-
Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Frustrated with recent inactivity•
-
Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Moves to bullpen•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts, strategy
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy baseball draft guide, strategy
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade Goldschmidt
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Select Elvis
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball auction values, sims
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has calculated the exact auction value for...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Get Goodwin
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...