Ponce de Leon didn't factor into the decision in the second game of Friday's doubleheader against the Pirates, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out nine.

It's the second straight outing in which Ponce de Leon has fanned nine batters while giving up only two runs, but he wasn't rewarded with the win in either as the Cards waited until he was out of the game to take the lead in both contests. The right-hander has a 3.86 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 22:4 K:BB through 14 innings in September, and he's currently scheduled for one more start in the regular season during a doubleheader against the Brewers on Sept. 25.