Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Fires six scoreless innings
Ponce de Leon allowed one walk and two hits while striking out six through six scoreless innings in a no-decision against the Marlins on Wednesday.
Ponce de Leon cruised through the Marlins, generating 10 swinging strikes on his way to a quality start. Ponce de Leon is certainly making a strong case to stay in the Cardinals rotation. The right-hander has a 1.20 ERA and a 9.6 K/9 through three starts this season.
