Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Frustrated with recent inactivity
Ponce de Leon, who's logged only one appearance since Sept. 7, has not seen more opportunities due to his designated long-relief role, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. "Everyone has a spot and his spot has not come up," said manager Mike Shildt.
The young right-hander said he felt plenty of rust when called up on for three innings in Tuesday's 19-inning marathon against the Diamondbacks, but Ponce de Leon battled through and ended up logging three scoreless innings. Ponce de Leon remains hopeful of pitching in the postseason, but he's skeptical of his chances due to his recent lack of opportunity. "The goal is I want to pitch in the postseason, man," he said Saturday. "We've clinched the postseason, and I want to pitch so bad in the postseason. But there is no way you can make the postseason roster if you don't pitch. Sitting out there in September, you can't make the roster. That's what has really made me frustrated - knowing that if I'm not getting innings now there's no way to crack the roster."
