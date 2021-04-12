Ponce de Leon (1-1) allowed seven runs on six hits and four walks over 1.1 innings Sunday, taking the loss against Milwaukee.

Sunday was a day to forget for Ponce de Leon. The Brewers bounced early with a four-run first inning, including a two-run shot by Avisail Garcia. He was then chased from the game after allowing a three-run blast to Travis Shaw with just one out in the second. The 29-year-old could be moving back to the bullpen after this outing as Kwang Hyun Kim (back) is expected to return soon.