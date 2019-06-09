Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Headed to big club
The Cardinals recalled Ponce de Leon from Triple-A Memphis on Sunday.
The Cardinals have an opening in the rotation Monday in Miami following the recent demotion of Genesis Cabrera, but Ponce de Leon isn't believed to be the top candidate to fill the void. Instead, manager Mike Shildt suggested earlier in the weekend that Michael Wacha would likely move from the bullpen to make the start Monday, and that plan presumably still remains in place. Ponce de Leon is instead expected to provide a long-relief option in the event Wacha's control problems rear their head early in Monday's outing and prevent him from working deep into the start.
