The Cardinals optioned Ponce de Leon to their alternate training site Wednesday.
Ponce de Leon was called up from the alternate site Tuesday and designated as the 29th man for the Cardinals' doubleheader with Minnesota. He started the second game of the twin bill, working three innings and giving up two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out four in a no-decision. Though he'll move back to the alternate site to give St. Louis some short-term roster flexibility, Ponce de Leon will likely re-enter the rotation for next week's series in Milwaukee, which features doubleheaders Sept. 14 and 16.
