Ponce de Leon was returned to the Cardinals' taxi squad Saturday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Ponce de Leon recorded his first win of the season during his start in Game 2 of Friday's doubleheader against the Brewers, but he'll return to the taxi squad with two games remaining in the regular season. It's unclear whether the right-hand will be utilized in any capacity if the Cardinals qualify for the playoffs.
