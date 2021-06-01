Ponce de Leon allowed three earned runs on four hits over 1.2 innings in a loss to the Dodgers on Monday. He struck out one.

Ponce de Leon successfully navigated the dangerous quartet of Mookie Betts, Max Muncy, Justin Turner and Cody Bellinger in the seventh before unraveling in an eighth inning during which he yielded a solo home run to Gavin Lux and gave up an RBI single to Matt Beaty before exiting. The rocky outing extended a rough patch for Ponce de Leon that's seen him allow at least one earned run in three of his last four appearances while pitching to a 9.64 ERA and 1.93 WHIP over the 4.2-inning sample. The right-hander has yet to truly hit his stride, as he now carries a bloated 7.64 ERA and 1.64 WHIP across 17.2 innings this season.