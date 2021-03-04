Ponce de Leon, a candidate for the No. 5 role in the starting rotation, fired two scoreless innings in relief during a Grapefruit League tie with the Marlins on Tuesday, allowing one hit and two walks while recording two strikeouts.

The versatile right-hander got his spring off to a solid start with his scoreless outing, coming on in relief of starter Adam Wainwright after the veteran worked the first pair of frames. Ponce de Leon is likely to get at least one opportunity to start during spring training, but Tuesday's performance showcased his well-established ability to work effectively in long relief.