Ponce de Leon started Saturday's Grapefruit League win over the Marlins, allowing an earned run on four hits, a walk and a hit batsman across 3.2 innings. He struck out two.

Ponce de Leon entered spring training as a candidate for the No. 5 spot in the starting rotation, which, at the time, was the only projected vacancy. Subsequently, No. 3 starter Miles Mikolas (shoulder) has seen his chances of Opening Day availability diminish significantly, and more recently, No. 2 hurler Kwang Hyun Kim has been temporarily sidelined with back tightness after struggling with velocity early. Consequently, Ponce de Leon's chances of earning some early-season starts seem to have gone up, and Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports Saturday's outing naturally served to fuel his candidacy. "I was really encouraged by Ponce's start tonight," manager Mike Shildt said postgame. "His arsenal was quality tonight. Really big league quality for sure."