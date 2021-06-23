Ponce de Leon (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Ponce de Leon left Tuesday's game against the Tigers with right shoulder discomfort, and it appears to be a similar injury to the one that kept him out for approximately three weeks in May. It's not yet clear whether he'll be forced to spend more than the minimum of 10 days on the injured list this time around, but right-hander Seth Elledge was recalled in a corresponding move.