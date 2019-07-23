Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Lasts only three frames
Ponce de Leon allowed one run on three hits with four walks and three strikeouts across three innings during a no-decision against the Pirates on Monday.
The 27-year-old only yielded one run, but because of control issues, Ponce de Leon only lasted three innings. In his last two starts against the Pirates, he's allowed five runs in 6.2 frames. Against everyone else this season, Ponce de Leon owns a 1.99 ERA. Overall, the 27-year-old is 1-0 with a 2.82 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 44 strikeouts in 38.1 innings during 2019. He is scheduled to pitch next against the Astros on Saturday.
More News
-
Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Yields four runs in no-decision•
-
Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Remaining in starting rotation•
-
Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Strong in spot start•
-
Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Set for spot start•
-
Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Pitching well in long-relief role•
-
Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Allows four runs in relief•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 18 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Time to dump Riley?
Chris Towers addresses Austin Riley's recent downturn and offers up several names to target...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Kyle Hendricks down
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 18 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The Rangers picked a fine time to have favorable matchups, what with the return of Hunter Pence...
-
Week 18 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start pitchers in Week 18, but the most usable ones are widely owned....
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...