Ponce de Leon allowed one run on three hits with four walks and three strikeouts across three innings during a no-decision against the Pirates on Monday.

The 27-year-old only yielded one run, but because of control issues, Ponce de Leon only lasted three innings. In his last two starts against the Pirates, he's allowed five runs in 6.2 frames. Against everyone else this season, Ponce de Leon owns a 1.99 ERA. Overall, the 27-year-old is 1-0 with a 2.82 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 44 strikeouts in 38.1 innings during 2019. He is scheduled to pitch next against the Astros on Saturday.