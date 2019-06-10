Ponce de Leon will likely start Friday against the Mets, Mark Saxon of The Athletic reports.

Ponce de Leon is poised to make a spot start in place of the injured Adam Wainwright (hamstring), who was sent to the injured list Monday. The 27-year-old right-hander held his own in a spot start against the Brewers earlier in the year, allowing just one run on two hits and three walks while striking out seven across five innings of work. Depending on how long Wainwright is sidelined, Ponce de Leon could stick in the rotation for more than one turn, though he would likely have to impress during Friday's spot start in order to do so with Alex Reyes looming in the minors.