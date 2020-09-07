Ponce de Leon will likely be called up as the Cardinals' 29th man and start Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Twins, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Ponce de Leon spent just over a week at the Cardinals' alternate training site, but he'll likely make a brief appearance in the majors to start the second half of Tuesday's twin bill. The right-hander has struggled over five appearances (four starts) as he carries a 7.82 ERA and 1.89 WHIP over 12.2 innings.
