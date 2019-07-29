Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Loses starting gig
General manager John Mozeliak said Monday that Michael Wacha would replace Ponce de Leon in the rotation the next time the Cardinals require a fifth starter, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
The Cardinals' decision doesn't come as a surprise after Ponce de Leon once again struggled with his control in Saturday's 8-2 loss to the Astros. Before giving way to Wacha in long relief in that start, Ponce de Leon gave up five runs on three hits and four walks over 2.1 innings, marking the third straight outing in which the 27-year-old failed to reach the fifth inning. Mozeliak didn't specify whether Ponce de Leon would stick with the Cardinals and work out of the bullpen or report back to Triple-A Memphis to continue making regular starts.
