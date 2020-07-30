Ponce de Leon (0-1) took the loss against Minnesota on Wednesday, allowing three runs on two hits and three walks while striking out eight in 3.2 innings.

Ponce de Leon was far from efficient in his first start of the campaign, tossing 85 pitches (52 for strikes) in his 3.2 innings. Part of that can be attributed to Minnesota's knack for fouling off pitches -- they racked up 19 foul balls against Ponce de Leon -- though the right-hander's three free passes didn't help. Despite the loss, Ponce de Leon gave up only two hits while racking up an impressive eight strikeouts, so he could stick in the rotation with Miles Mikolas (forearm) out for the season.